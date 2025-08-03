Ganesha festival: BBMP to set up 75 zonal offices

BENGALURU: To facilitate the public during the upcoming Gauri-Ganesha festival, a single-window clearance system will be implemented at all 75 zonal offices of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), announced BBMP Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao.
The event was jointly organised by BBMP and the Bengaluru City Police Department to maintain law and order during the festivities. The committee, comprised of officials from BBMP, the police department, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM), and the Fire and Emergency Services, will be set up at all 75 zonal offices.
Addressing the “peace and harmony” meeting held on Saturday at the Puttanna Chetty Town Hall, he said, “These centres will function as single-window units where all permissions related to Ganesha celebrations can be obtained. Detailed addresses of these centres and information about the respective nodal officers will soon be available on the BBMP website. Devotees planning to install Ganesha idols may visit their respective single-window centre to secure the necessary permissions.”
BBMP will make appropriate arrangements at designated immersion points across major lakes within its limits for safe and systematic immersion of Ganesha idols. Temporary mobile immersion units (mobile tanks) will be deployed ward-wise to ease the process.
The Chief Commissioner emphasised the importance of celebrating Gauri-Ganesha in an environmentally friendly manner. He further stated that instructions have already been issued to fill potholes along the Ganesha procession routes.
Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh urged the public to strictly follow the instructions.”Organisers have to avoid installing idols in the middle of roads and instead identify suitable locations to ensure public convenience and compliance with legal guidelines,” the police chief stressed.
The meeting was attended by Special Commissioner Naveen Kumar Raju, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Karthik Reddy, officials from BBMP, BESCOM, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, Fire Department, various community leaders, and organisers of Ganesha celebrations.