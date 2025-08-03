Karnataka to replicate ELCITA model across other industrial zones

BENGALURU: Karnataka will replicate its successful Electronic City Association Township or ELCITA model across other industrial zones to promote decentralised and cluster-based industrial development, Principal Secretary, Commerce and Industries Department, Dr S Selvakumar, said on Saturday.

Selvakumar also confirmed that tax collections from Special Investment Regions (SIRs) will now be directly handled by the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB), with 70% of the proceeds reinvested into infrastructure within those regions.

He was speaking at the Viksit Bharat @2047 Investors’ Roundtable Conference, where Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industries, Amardeep Singh Bhatia, and principal secretaries from across south India gathered to align state-level initiatives with national industrial growth strategies.

Selvakumar also highlighted state’s ease-of-doing-business reforms, mentioning that the state’s single-window clearance system now covers 105 of 153 services, reducing approval delays for investors.

The roundtable was organised under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme (NICDP).

Bhatia urged southern states to adopt NICDP model, which includes 20 sector-specific industrial parks equipped with essential infrastructure such as water and power supply, electronics testing facilities, and solid waste management systems.

Bhatia also outlined the goals of India’s Vision 2047, calling for stronger Centre-state collaboration, support for MSMEs, and the acceleration of deep-tech startups for industrial growth.