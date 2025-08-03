Recycling trash for a good cause

DHARWAD: Do not waste your waste. That‘s the everyday motto of Veerappa H Arakeri in Hubballi and Dharwad. Veerappa collects plastic and e- waste from households and sells to recyclers and the money thus collected is spent on charity works.

Veerappa is not your typical rubbish collector. He is an engineering graduate. For a time he even held a well-paid 9-to-5 job. But then he junked it all to serve society.

Since 2014, Veerappa has been doing the rounds on his bike to make the twin cities plastic-free. More than the financial succor he offers, Veerappa is keen on creating awareness about the importance of recycling among residents.

Veerappa says he was earning Rs 4 lakh a year but later wanted to do something different and meaningful. He is part of a joint family and has never faced financial crunch to manage his daily expenses.

He donates the money he gets from selling waste to orphanages, relief funds of Prime Minister and Chief Minister, goshalas, the underprivileged and many others.

“I do not get large amounts by selling plastic waste but whatever I get is being donated. I take my bike and roam around. Usually I give a bag to people willing to hand over waste and once the bag is filled I collect it and give them another bag. I have a son and wife who support me in this work. In the last 10 years I might have donated nearly Rs 2 lakh. I want to spread awareness and bring more people to charity work. I do all charity work under the banner of Akka Foundation,” he says.

One of his friends said except for meeting the petrol expenses Veerappa donates the rest of the money he raises by selling waste. The Akka Foundation also donates books, pencils and clothes to children.

It is not a blind, random gesture. Veerappa does due diligence before identifying the individuals or institutions he supports.

“In slum areas he distributes used clothes, text books, shoes and other items fit for reuse. The children in slums are happy to see him since he often carries gifts for them”, he adds.