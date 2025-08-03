Two held for sending obscene messages to actor Ramya

BENGALURU: The cybercrime police have arrested two persons for sending offensive and threat messages to former MP and actress Ramya on Instagram. The messages, believed to have come from disgruntled fans of actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, were posted from multiple accounts. The police are yet to confirm whether the arrested are fans of Darshan or any other actor.

The arrested are Obanna and Gangadhar from Kolar and Chitradurga districts, respectively.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said, “Two persons have been arrested. The identities of 11 others are known, and they will be arrested shortly, as we have specific details about them. Their antecedents will also be checked. The Social Media Monitoring Team is well-trained, and officers from the Central Crime Branch (CCB) and eight cybercrime police stations are working on the case.” Those posting obscene or derogatory content online would be dealt with strictly under the law, he warned.