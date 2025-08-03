Woman, lover held for husband's murder in Koppal

KOPPAL: A woman and her lover have been arrested for allegedly murdering her husband at Budagumpa village in Koppal taluk. The crime, committed on July 25, came to light much later.

The deceased has been identified as Dyamanna Vajrabandi (40). Police investigations revealed that he was killed by his wife Netravathi and her lover Somappa Kurubadigi. Netravathi and Somappa were reportedly in a relationship before her marriage, and Dyamanna became aware of their continued affair after their wedding.Despite warnings from Dyamanna and his family to end the relationship, Netravathi and Somappa allegedly conspired to eliminate him, seeing him as an obstacle to their continued affair.

On July 25, Somappa called Dyamanna to his field to help him repair his tractor. When Dyamanna was checking the tractor, Somappa and Netravathi allegedly hit him with a rod and murdered him. Both took the body to a field near Kenchana doni tanda area and burnt it.

After this incident, Netravathi stayed housebound and did not venture out. She celebrated the festival with neighbours and told them that her husband went to Dharmasthala. On July 26, a farmer from Kenchana Doni tanda saw a burnt body in his field and complained to the police.