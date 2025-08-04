Bengaluru Poetry Festival explores beauty of verse

Poets, lyricists, filmmakers, musicians, and literateurs of all kinds came together to celebrate the beauty of verse at the Bengaluru Poetry Festival (BPF) at Indiranagar Sangeetha Sabha across two days. The 9th edition drew an impressive crowd that attended panels on writing poetry, lyrics and more, alongside a Children’s Poetry Festival.

The event also celebrated poetry in the form of lyrics through performances and conversations featuring singer-songwriters like Ramya Nambessan, Bruce Lee Mani, among others. Singer Justh, who rose to fame with the viral single Chor, performed the song alongside his latest, Unse Jaake Kehdo, that had the audience, teeming with youngsters, clapping and singing along. “Every place has a different texture – the expectations of a performance at a college or a concert are very different. People are here to appreciate poetry and the written word, which hold great importance for me,” he shared.

The year’s festival saw five international poets in attendance, some of whom were in conversation with poet Jeet Thayil at the ‘You Are the World’ session. “The highlight were the poets from Singapore, the US and UAE, who shared superb poetry and talked about their poetics and visions,” said Bengaluru poet Mani Rao.

Alongside these were panels on poetry in Kannada and other regional languages, giving the festival a local flavour. “A festival like this helps people become more aware of the poetry swirling in their midst,” added Rao.

Attending the festival for the first time, 22-year-old Varshith Vattikutti, an aspiring filmmaker, explains what draws creative youngsters to the festival, saying, “Getting perspectives from people who have been writing lyrics and screenplays in the industry for so long has been very insightful. I enjoy hearing them talk about everything, from mundane things to how they approach their writing.”

Avani Singh, a college student, adds, “Even just to see that there are people in the field who are making a living out of being creative – as writers, musicians, and filmmakers – was so important to me.”