PG owner arrested for raping 20-year-old student in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 20-year-old student was allegedly kidnapped and raped by her paying guest (PG) accommodation owner. The accused, Ashraf (36), a native of Kerala, was arrested by Soladevanahalli police on Sunday. Ashraf used to operate the PG accommodation in Soladevanahalli, under the Bengaluru North West police division.

According to the police, the victim had moved into the PG just two weeks ago and is currently studying at a private college in the city. On 1 August, Ashraf allegedly took her out of the PG under the pretext of getting food but instead drove her to an isolated location, where he raped her.

When she resisted, he reportedly assaulted her. He later dropped her back at the PG in his car and allegedly threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed the incident. The victim confided in her friends and decided to file a police complaint on Saturday. Based on her statement, Ashraf was arrested and booked on charges of rape and kidnapping. Further investigation is underway, the police said.