BBMP wants BWSSB to stop sewage flow into lakes

BENGALURU: In a move to control the inflow of sewage into the lakes of Bengaluru, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao has directed officials of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to take appropriate action.

Addressing a meeting on Monday at BBMP office in the head office, which focused on the control of sewage inflow and the development of lakes in the city, the Chief Commissioner emphasised the need to identify lakes currently receiving sewage inflow and to construct diversion lines in such areas to redirect the sewage away from the water bodies.

“Due to the discharge of sewage from nearby drains, both the walking paths around the lakes are being damaged and contaminated water is flowing directly into the lakes. Immediate repair works should be undertaken to address this”, he said.

It was also noted that some individuals are illegally discharging sewage into stormwater drains, leading to contamination of the lakes. The Chief Commissioner directed that such violators be identified and legal action be taken against them.