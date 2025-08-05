BBMP wants BWSSB to stop sewage flow into lakes

BENGALURU: In a move to control the inflow of sewage into the lakes of Bengaluru, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao has directed officials of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to take appropriate action.
Addressing a meeting on Monday at BBMP office in the head office, which focused on the control of sewage inflow and the development of lakes in the city, the Chief Commissioner emphasised the need to identify lakes currently receiving sewage inflow and to construct diversion lines in such areas to redirect the sewage away from the water bodies.
“Due to the discharge of sewage from nearby drains, both the walking paths around the lakes are being damaged and contaminated water is flowing directly into the lakes. Immediate repair works should be undertaken to address this”, he said.
It was also noted that some individuals are illegally discharging sewage into stormwater drains, leading to contamination of the lakes. The Chief Commissioner directed that such violators be identified and legal action be taken against them.
He instructed that a comprehensive assessment be conducted to identify the challenges associated with lake development, to list the necessary actions required from both the BWSSB and the BBMP, and to set a clear timeline for the completion of related works.
He highlighted that garbage is being dumped into the city’s stormwater drains, which eventually find their way into the lakes. He called for immediate and effective intervention by the stormwater drain division to prevent waste from reaching the lakes.
The Chief Commissioner also emphasised the need to accelerate the completion of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) being constructed across the city by the BWSSB. Speeding up these projects will enable the release of treated water into the lakes, thereby reducing contamination levels.
The Chief Commissioner also directed the Chief Engineer (SWD) to conduct a survey of outlet drains for lakes where they are currently missing. “This task must be completed within the next 15 days on a priority basis”. He said and added to explore the possibility of installing trash barriers along the SWDs to prevent the accumulation of floating debris at lake inlets.