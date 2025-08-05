Desi Boys on the Block: Indian Boyband formed by 1D, Ariana Grande, and Ed Sheeran hitmaker to debut

In the '90s, when musician Savan Kotecha first entered the US music industry with dreams of being in a boy band, he was bluntly told that ‘no girl will put an Indian guy on her wall’ and he should focus on songwriting instead. “I knew back then that was true, but I always waited for the day when it would be possible to do it,” says Kotecha. Having written hits like What Makes You Beautiful and One Thing for One Direction, God Is A Woman for Ariana Grande, Sapphire for Ed Sheeran, and many more, Kotecha has put together a boy band under his label Visva Records, along with Republic Records, and Universal Music India which may just make his doubters in the ‘90s change their minds.

Named OutStation, the band has 5 members from across the country between the ages of 17 and 22. One member, Bhuvan Shetty, is from Udupi, Karnataka. Others include Hemang Singh from Prayagraj, Mashaal Shaikh from Goa, Kurien Sebastian, a Malayali from Delhi, and Shayan Pattem from Hyderabad.

The aim was to create a band that ‘feels truly Indian’, says Kotecha, adding. “I think what K-pop did right was that it got so big in South Korea that the rest of the world had to pay attention. We don’t need to look to the West for validation. I want them to become a phenomenon in India first, and if it gets big enough, the West will pay attention.”

Shetty was scouted through his social media profile, where he regularly covers songs with a guitar accompanying his soulful voice. Clearing a multi-round audition process, he was put in a boot camp with 11 other boys. “The camp was pretty hectic, there was no time at all, but it was life-changing,” says Shetty. Kotecha explains its purpose, ending with 5 boys finally selected, “We made sure we had vocal coaches and choreographers teaching them, but we also did things like go busking on the beach and start performing, getting them used to what being in a band would feel like. It was a chemistry test, but also about seeing everyone’s work ethic.”