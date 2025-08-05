‘Goodbye mom’: Bengaluru teen ends life, leaves note behind

BENGALURU: A 14-year-old boy ended his life at his residence, leaving behind a note apologising to his family members, at Banagiri Nagar in Banashankari on Sunday night.

The reason for the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. The deceased has been identified as Gandhaar, a Class 7 student of a private school in Banashankari. His mother Savitha is a folk singer and his father Ganesh Prasad is a musician.

According to police, Gandhaar hanged himself from the window grill of his room with a towel. Gandhaar’s elder brother, who went to wake him around 5.30 am on Monday, found him hanging.

In his note, Gandhaar said, “Whoever is reading this, please don’t cry. I am already in heaven.” He apologised to his family members for his “mistakes” and “troubles” he caused.

“I know how you guys are feeling now. It hurts, I know. I did this to make this house a better place. I know I have made you all angry, sad, mad, irritated, etc., but that was never my intention,” Gandhaar said.