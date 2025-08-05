‘Goodbye mom’: Bengaluru teen ends life, leaves note behind

BENGALURU: A 14-year-old boy ended his life at his residence, leaving behind a note apologising to his family members, at Banagiri Nagar in Banashankari on Sunday night.
The reason for the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. The deceased has been identified as Gandhaar, a Class 7 student of a private school in Banashankari. His mother Savitha is a folk singer and his father Ganesh Prasad is a musician.
According to police, Gandhaar hanged himself from the window grill of his room with a towel. Gandhaar’s elder brother, who went to wake him around 5.30 am on Monday, found him hanging.
In his note, Gandhaar said, “Whoever is reading this, please don’t cry. I am already in heaven.” He apologised to his family members for his “mistakes” and “troubles” he caused.
“I know how you guys are feeling now. It hurts, I know. I did this to make this house a better place. I know I have made you all angry, sad, mad, irritated, etc., but that was never my intention,” Gandhaar said.
Seeking forgiveness from his family members, he said he lived 14 happy years. He asked his family members to tell his friends that he loved them. “Love you all and goodbye, mom,” he said.
Police said Gandhaar might be distressed over something and took the extreme step. His mother left for Australia on Friday to participate in a show there.
The postmortem will be conducted on Tuesday after his mother’s arrival. A case of unnatural death has been registered.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)