Karnataka Lokayukta grills BBMP officials on inaction as dog bite cases surge

BENGALURU: “Why was no action taken despite complaints by Mallesh Palya residents over stray dog biting 40-50 people? Are you waiting for the number of dog bites to reach a century?”

This was how Lokayukta Justice B S Patil questioned BBMP officials during a hearing on Monday, after he was informed by the representatives of the Netravati Colony Residents Welfare Association that 40-42 people were bitten by dogs since January 2025.

The representatives complained that BBMP officials used to catch dogs that go on a biting spree of people but release them in the same place. Four dogs have bitten more than 40 people, they alleged.

The Lokayukta ordered that the officials responsible for inaction should be identified and action initiated against them.

The Lokayukta also directed officials to gather the statistics of dog bites, rabies cases, vaccination, dog shelters, etc., by registering the cases against all the deputy commissioners, chief executive officers of zilla panchayats, commissioners of the veterinary department and urban local bodies across the state. Further hearing was adjourned to September 19.