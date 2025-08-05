Paws Between Work: Firms hire canines to ease work-related stress

Imagine walking into your office and being greeted by a furry friend with a wagging tail! Sounds like a daydream? Well, the concept has become a reality with many city-based companies hiring dogs as their Chief Happiness Officers (CHOs) or simply having them as valued members of the team, to boost morale and reduce the stress of employees.
At Capillary Technologies, Aura is the company’s beloved CHO. She visits the office once a week, with a targeted duty to spread joy and warmth wherever she goes. “Having a dog in the office has been a game-changer for our employees,” says Ritu Agast, HR director., adding, “It’s amazing to see how a simple belly rub or playtime can melt away stress and anxiety.” Aura’s presence has become a highlight of the week, with employees eagerly looking forward to her visits, she shares.
Similarly, at Elevate Performance, Tatsu is the company’s Chief Performance Officer. He’s a rescue dog who has become an integral part of the team. “Tatsu’s presence has been a huge morale booster for our employees,” says Monika Kamath, founder. “The standard response that I get from everybody is questions like, ‘Is he coming to the office? I want to meet him. I’m so much happier coming, doing my sessions when he’s there’,” she exclaims.
With the inclusion of canines at workplace, companies have witnessed a drastic shift in employee mood. According to Agast, having dogs in the workplace can have numerous benefits, including reduced stress, improved morale, and increased productivity. “We’ve seen employees take small, healthy micro breaks just to be around Aura. These interactions are helping people reset mentally, which indirectly boosts overall well-being and helps with focus when they return to work,” she explains.
At Zerodha, Zero, a rescued indie dog, is a valued member who is a mood shifter to many employees. “One night, someone brought a one-year-old wounded dog in front of our house. She was not able to walk. We got her the right treatment and sent her to our office and named her Zero,” shares Revathi Kamath, mother of Nikhil and Nithin Kamath, co-founders of Zerodha.
Now Zero is a beloved staffer who roams around happily spreading ‘paw’sitivity. “She goes to Nithin’s cabin and sleeps there. Everybody loves her because she won’t bark and make a nuisance of herself. Now, she has become one of the employees,” says Revathi.
With several Bengaluru-based companies having already adopted the approach, Monika feels it’s likely that more companies will follow the trend. “I think more companies will consider hiring dogs, but it’s also essential to ensure their safety and well-being,” she adds.
Another thing to keep in mind is the well-being of the employees who are allergic to dogs. “We’ve implemented certain floor restrictions to accommodate everyone’s sentiments and allergies. We also ensure there’s no loud music when Aura is around, and we’ve assigned her a comfy space to rest,” shares Agast.
By providing comfort, canine CHOs are revolutionising the way people work and interact. “Employees love Zero, and to know that someone is waiting for them at the workplace is in itself a positive and encouraging part,” adds Revathi.