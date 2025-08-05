Paws Between Work: Firms hire canines to ease work-related stress

Similarly, at Elevate Performance, Tatsu is the company’s Chief Performance Officer. He’s a rescue dog who has become an integral part of the team. “Tatsu’s presence has been a huge morale booster for our employees,” says Monika Kamath, founder. “The standard response that I get from everybody is questions like, ‘Is he coming to the office? I want to meet him. I’m so much happier coming, doing my sessions when he’s there’,” she exclaims.

With the inclusion of canines at workplace, companies have witnessed a drastic shift in employee mood. According to Agast, having dogs in the workplace can have numerous benefits, including reduced stress, improved morale, and increased productivity. “We’ve seen employees take small, healthy micro breaks just to be around Aura. These interactions are helping people reset mentally, which indirectly boosts overall well-being and helps with focus when they return to work,” she explains.

At Zerodha, Zero, a rescued indie dog, is a valued member who is a mood shifter to many employees. “One night, someone brought a one-year-old wounded dog in front of our house. She was not able to walk. We got her the right treatment and sent her to our office and named her Zero,” shares Revathi Kamath, mother of Nikhil and Nithin Kamath, co-founders of Zerodha.

Now Zero is a beloved staffer who roams around happily spreading ‘paw’sitivity. “She goes to Nithin’s cabin and sleeps there. Everybody loves her because she won’t bark and make a nuisance of herself. Now, she has become one of the employees,” says Revathi.