Two more held for sending obscene messages to actress Ramya

BENGALURU: Two more persons were arrested on Sunday for allegedly sending vulgar messages to actor and former MP Ramya on Instagram. So far, a total of four accused have been arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) officers in connection with the case.

The police said the two arrested individuals have been identified as Rajesh and Bhuvan Gowda. In addition, 11 more individuals have been identified in connection with the online abuse. Efforts are underway to track down the remaining accused, the police added.

A CCB officer said, “We are verifying whether they are fans of a particular actor, but we are taking the case seriously as it involves online abuse.”

Ramya filed a complaint with the city police commissioner on July 28 against 43 social media accounts after receiving misogynistic, obscene, and threatening comments, allegedly from fans and fan groups of actor Darshan. This followed her expression of support for the Supreme Court’s observations in the Renukaswamy murder case, in which Darshan is the prime accused. She had demanded justice for the victim’s family.