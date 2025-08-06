A floral tribute to Kittur’s valour in Lalbagh this I-Day

BENGALURU: Colourful and rare varieties of hydrangeas, calla lilies, and chrysanthemums will be among the 36.5 lakh flowers on display at this year’s Independence Day Flower Show at Lalbagh.

The 12-day show, running from August 7 to 18, will be themed around the Kittur princely state, celebrating the legacy of Kittur Rani Chennamma and Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the event.

This year, the main attraction inside the Glass House will be a massive floral fort of Kittur, crafted using roses and chrysanthemums. Alongside, it will have installations of Rani Chennamma on horseback and Rayanna in battle stance. The Veera Rani Kittur Chennammaji Samadhi Sthala, her final resting place in Kittur, will also be recreated using flowers.

“As part of the storytelling, 60 large display boards will be set up around the Glass House, sharing the history of Kittur, its rulers, and its eventual fall,” Joint Director of Horticulture (Parks and Gardens) M Jagadeesh said.

A portion of the fort will also be recreated as a vertical garden, in front of which models of Lavani dancers, representing the folk art of North Karnataka, will be placed. On the other side of the Glass House, a dramatic scene depicting Rayanna’s execution by the British will be displayed, Jagadeesh added.

Entry tickets are priced at Rs 80 for adults on weekdays and Rs 100 on weekends. Students above 12 years can enter for Rs 30, while school students in uniform will be allowed free entry on all working days.