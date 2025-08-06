BBMP out with new system for faceless e-khata

BENGALURU: To bring in transparency and address corruption, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) issued a notification on Tuesday, implementing an online and faceless e-khata system based on the principle of First In First Out (FIFO), to ensure the service without any delay.

Under this, a citizen will not know to which officer or authority his application has gone. But the decision will be made within a stipulated time (according to FIFO). This faceless system will help control middlemen, the BBMP stated.

The system is designed in such a way that the e-khata and fresh khata applications are distributed in a random round-robin manner among all officers. This will ensure an equal number of applications reach all officers.

Revenue officials said the faceless system will make every application go outside the local area, reducing the influence of local intermediaries.