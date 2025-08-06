BBMP out with new system for faceless e-khata

BENGALURU: To bring in transparency and address corruption, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) issued a notification on Tuesday, implementing an online and faceless e-khata system based on the principle of First In First Out (FIFO), to ensure the service without any delay.
Under this, a citizen will not know to which officer or authority his application has gone. But the decision will be made within a stipulated time (according to FIFO). This faceless system will help control middlemen, the BBMP stated.
The system is designed in such a way that the e-khata and fresh khata applications are distributed in a random round-robin manner among all officers. This will ensure an equal number of applications reach all officers.
Revenue officials said the faceless system will make every application go outside the local area, reducing the influence of local intermediaries.
“This system will be based on documents and information submitted by citizens, as per prevailing rules. Initially, 50 applications per official will be assigned as per the quantity of available applications such as e-khata, new khata and other accounting and tax-related services. Every time applications are disposed of, an equal number of new applications are allocated in the system,” said a senior officer. Every officer should process the application within three days from the date of their login. If even one application is delayed, other applications in the login will be removed and allotted to others in a random round-robin method, he added.
The BBMP revenue department stated that the saff should process at least one application within 36 hours of their login. If this deadline is exceeded, that application will also be withdrawn, and no application will be allotted to him/her unless special approval is obtained from the zonal joint commissioner.