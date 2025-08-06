First made-in-India semiconductor chip soon, says Union minister

BENGALURU: India is on the path of a major leap in electronics manufacturing and digital innovation, Union Minister for Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday, pointing to the country’s eight-fold growth in electronics exports over the last decade and its upcoming achievement of producing the first made-in-India semiconductor chip.

Speaking at the inauguration of SAP Labs India’s new Innovation Park in Devanahalli, Vaishnaw said, “The bullet train accelerates 0-100 kmph in 54 seconds, but Vande Bharat does it in 52. That is the pace at which India is moving in technology, whether it’s AI, chip-making, or digital infrastructure.” Calling the facility a timely investment in “India’s growth story”, he said it aligns closely with the Viksit Bharat @2047 vision. “In the last 11 years, India has moved from the 11th largest economy to soon becoming the third largest. This is a period of rapid change in geopolitics, geoeconomics and geotechnology, and India is navigating it with steady leadership,” he added.

Vaishnaw also announced that over 34,000 GPUs have now been empanelled under a public-private partnership, offering computing access to students, researchers, and early-stage startups across colleges.