Greater Flamingo makes pit stop at Varthur Lake

BENGALURU: Citizens and birders are thrilled at the sighting of a single Greater Flamingo at Varthur Lake.

The bird, which was first sighted by some birdwatchers last Saturday, has now become a star tourist attraction in the city. Ornithologists and experts said that sighting of the Greater Flamingo (Phoenicopterus roseus) is not rare, but not a common sight either, in Bengaluru, especially in the city lakes.

The last time a few were spotted was in Hoskote around six years ago. Around a decade ago, some were sighted in Madiwala Lake. Ornithologists caution that these birds are sensitive and hence the area should be left undisturbed. They also said this sighting is a ray of hope for reviving and protecting the natural vegetation of water bodies to house migratory and rare bird species.