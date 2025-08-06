Greater Flamingo makes pit stop at Varthur Lake

BENGALURU: Citizens and birders are thrilled at the sighting of a single Greater Flamingo at Varthur Lake.
The bird, which was first sighted by some birdwatchers last Saturday, has now become a star tourist attraction in the city. Ornithologists and experts said that sighting of the Greater Flamingo (Phoenicopterus roseus) is not rare, but not a common sight either, in Bengaluru, especially in the city lakes.
The last time a few were spotted was in Hoskote around six years ago. Around a decade ago, some were sighted in Madiwala Lake. Ornithologists caution that these birds are sensitive and hence the area should be left undisturbed. They also said this sighting is a ray of hope for reviving and protecting the natural vegetation of water bodies to house migratory and rare bird species.
Deepa Mohan, a noted bird educator, said the sighting is not uncommon. The Greater Flamingo in Varthur Lake was sighted a few days back and it continues to be there. Its presence in the water body could be due to multiple reasons—it can be a vagrant, or strong monsoon winds and climate change would have led it here, Mohan said.
Noted bird expert MB Krishna said that from 1987-1996, Greater Flamingos were sighted in the outskirts of Bengaluru, especially in Anneshwara Lake, which has now been converted to Kempegowda International Airport. The sighting of this solo Greater Flamingo could also be because of over wintering. It could also be because of an immature bird losing its path. It may catch up with its flock in coming times, he said.
According to experts these birds usually move in flocks. They need shallow shore lines for waddling, which is not present in man-made or rejuvenated lakes, like those in Bengaluru, which have stone patching.