It is Namma Metro, not just Centre’s, says DKS

BENGALURU: DCM DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said that the Namma Metro project is a joint effort of the state and Centre, stressing that public service is more important than taking political credit for its implementation.

Speaking after inspecting the Yellow Line ahead of its launch, Shivakumar, who is also Bengaluru Development Minister, said, “This is Namma (our) Metro. The CM and I requested the PM to inaugurate the Yellow Line, and he has agreed. The Centre is not implementing the project alone, the state has a 50% share.”

The 19.15-km Yellow Line, connecting RV Road with Bommasandra, has been built at a cost of Rs 7,610 crore. It has 16 stations. PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the line on August 10 at a brief ceremony at IIM-Bengaluru, followed by a Metro ride with the CM and local legislators.

Shivakumar said the state will submit a request to the PM for funds to acquire land for the double-decker Metro project. “Three train sets have arrived for the Yellow Line and the fourth set will arrive soon. Three trains will operate at an interval of 25 minutes. The frequency will be increased to 10 minutes once more train sets arrive. This is a crucial line that links the IT hubs with the city,” he said.

On the extension of the Metro network and building more double-decker Metro lines, he said, “It would be nice if BJP MPs, who are making a lot of noise, get us some funds.”