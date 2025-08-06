Romance to ruin: Bengaluru sees spike in dating scams

BENGALURU: Bengaluru is witnessing a surge in online dating scams, with fraudsters exploiting emotionally vulnerable individuals and drawing them into sophisticated financial frauds. What often begins as a search for love ends in heartbreak and financial ruin, as scammers exploit dating platforms to either extort victims or lure them into fraudulent investment schemes.

Recently, a 32-year-old software engineer lost Rs 79.3 lakh after investing in a fake trading app, following the advice of a woman he met on a matrimonial website. In another case, a 37-year-old businessman lost Rs 5.5 lakh in a sextortion scam after connecting with a woman on a dating app.

A senior officer from the cybercrime police station said dating fraud typically falls into two categories: honey-trap extortion (sextortion) and fraudulent trading schemes that trick victims into transferring money under the guise of investment opportunities.

“These women initiate warm, emotional conversations and gradually build trust,” the officer said. “Eventually, they promise a future together, often even marriage.”

Once the bond is established, often over several months, the victim is persuaded to invest in a fake trading platform. Many share personal financial struggles, including debts and loans, believing they are confiding in a partner.

The scammers exploit these vulnerabilities, offering financial solutions that ultimately drain the victim’s savings. The officer urged the public to avoid sharing personal or financial details with strangers online and to be cautious of anyone promising quick financial gains.