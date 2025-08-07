27-year-old woman dies after C-section in Bengaluru, family stages protest

BENGALURU: Alleging medical negligence, the family of a 27-year-old woman who died two days after giving birth staged a protest outside a private hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The deceased, Tanushree, a native of Mandya, was admitted to the hospital located on Konankunte Cross on Sunday for her delivery. Her family said doctors had initially assured them it would be a normal delivery. However, on Monday morning, they were informed that a caesarean section was required. Tanushree gave birth to a healthy baby boy later that day.

Soon after the surgery, the family noticed that Tanushree was bleeding from her nose and appeared weak. Her condition continued to deteriorate, and she died on Wednesday morning. “The hospital authorities never told us it would be a C-section. They pushed for surgery on Monday morning without a proper explanation. We were not even informed of her death; they gave us the bill of Rs 1.5 lakh first,” a relative said.