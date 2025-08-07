Bike DCM DK Shivakumar rode has Rs 18.5K in traffic penalties

BENGALURU: A day after Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar was seen riding a two-wheeler on Hebbal flyover during his inspection, the BJP and JDS trolled Shivakumar and said the two-wheeler has many traffic violation cases registered against it.

JDS, on its official X handle, said a sum of Rs 18,500 has to be paid as penalty for various traffic violations. The video of Shivakumar riding the two-wheeler on Hebbal flyover went viral on Tuesday. The JDS, on its social media platforms, tagged Hebbal Traffic Police and urged it to take action. Following this, police summoned the owner who paid Rs 1,000 and assured police that he would pay the remaining later.

The regional party, stating that the vehicle has more than 34 traffic violation cases against it, urged Shivakumar to stop photo shoots and reels for publicity, and fulfil his responsibilities as a minister. The BJP questioned why there is a separate law for the Deputy CM. “Traffic police should charge additional Rs 500 from Shivakumar for wearing a half-helmet,” the party said.