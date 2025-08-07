BWSSB regularises 1,325 illegal connections, nets Rs 142.66 crore

BENGALURU: BWSSB has regularised 1,325 unauthorised sanitary and water connections in its limits by collecting fines and installation fees amounting to Rs 142.66 crore. It launched a drive against unauthorised connections two months ago. During the drive, BWSSB disconnected such connections and issued notices, asking the violators to pay fines and fees towards regularisation.

Officials of the board, who collected data from Bescom, found 43,000 unauthorised sanitary and water connections. They also identified 383 apartment complexes which had taken connections without BBMP approvals.

“When the violators did not pay heed to notices, a team from BWSSB launched a disconnection drive. Action against the violators resulted in the collection of Rs 142.66 crore,” an official said.

BWSSB chairman Ram Prasath Manohar earlier stated that the board had identified 383 apartment complexes which had unauthorised sanitary connections. Because of such unauthorised connections, the pressure on the pipes increased, resulting in punctures and leakages.

Maintenance of the sanitary network has become a big challenge for the board because of such unauthorised connections taken by developers and owners of apartment complexes.

The board is expecting Rs 200 crore from errant owners of apartment complexes.