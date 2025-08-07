Lakshmi Baramma : Sandalwood celebs on Varamahalakshmi preparations

For me, all festivals are linked to my Ajji. She was the one who brought the entire family together. After her passing, my uncle, aunt and all of us started celebrating all festivals together, no matter how occupied we are. When I was young, I didn’t understand why we celebrated Varamahalakshmi, because it felt like it had more to do with cooking. But now, I feel that the way we look at goddesses and women in society has changed, and that I think kind of seeps into the importance of celebrating or worshipping women goddesses. The whole point of a festival like this is to show the importance of being together as a family – to be there for each other. For all festivals, we make Ambode, which is made with Bengal gram mainly – it’s like masala vadae with different herbs, and that’s my favourite. There are a lot of festivals to come, so I see Varamahalakshmi as one of the beginnings of the celebrations that are about to start. You’re welcoming a new season, so you’re welcoming new things into your life. I feel celebrating it is a way of connecting with people.