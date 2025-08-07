SEP report is comprehensive, says Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar

BENGALURU: Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar on Wednesday announced that the comprehensive State Education Policy (SEP) report for Karnataka is ready, and will be submitted to the state government soon.

The minister was speaking at the foundation laying ceremony of Sri Jayachamarajendra Polytechnic (SJP) campus on Wednesday, where he also laid the foundation stone for a new Government Women’s Polytechnic building. Sudhakar said a preliminary review of the report will be held with the School Education Minister and senior department officials before it is presented to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He added that the SEP is detailed, covering both school and higher education, and will be implemented in a phased and thoughtful manner. He criticised the previous government’s approach to the National Education Policy (NEP-2020), claiming it was rushed and implemented only in the higher education sector.

Responding to concerns over delays in hiring guest faculty for Government First Grade colleges, the minister hoped the issue would to be resolved by the end of August. During his visit to the SJP campus, Sudhakar inspected the women’s hostel and expressed displeasure over overcrowded rooms, unhygienic toilets, and the use of poor construction materials.

He ordered immediate repairs and pulled up officials for negligence. Students raised concerns about food quality, lack of hot water, and cleanliness. The minister directed officials to address these issues and provide non-vegetarian meals weekly.

He also announced that ten new hostels will be built across the state, in partnership with Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) and the Backward Classes Welfare department. including one at SJP campus.