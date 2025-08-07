Smart meters: Karnataka HC stays probe against George, Bescom till August 20

BENGALURU: The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday stayed further proceedings against energy minister KJ George, Bescom MD Mahantesh Bilagi and another official in the case pertaining to a special court directing the Lokayukta police to submit a report on a private complaint filed by three BJP MLAs over the alleged irregularities in inviting tenders for supply of smart meters.

Justice MI Arun passed the interim order staying the proceedings till August 20 and issued notice to the complainants after hearing the petitions filed by George, Bilagi and another Bescom official questioning the legality of the order passed by the special court.

Their counsel argued that the order passed by the special court is against the law as no prior sanction was obtained from the competent authority to prosecute the petitioners, who are public servants, as mandated under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The complainants, MLAs Ashwath Narayan CN, SR Vishwanath and Dheeraj Muniraj, approached the Lokayukta police on April 21. Before the Lokayukta police initiated action, the complainants filed a private complaint before the special court, which registered it for offences under the provisions of BNS and the Prevention of Corruption Act.