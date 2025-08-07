Three held for arson in Karnataka's Halasuru over rivalry

BENGALURU: The Halasuru police have arrested three men for setting fire to 10 two-wheelers, seven bicycles, a van, and some shops, after dousing them in petrol. The incident was reported near the Kaliyamman Temple around 3.30 am on July 28, over an old rivalry.

The arrested have been identified as Maksud Ahmad (26), who has criminal cases against him in KG Halli police station; Ijhar Pasha (24); and Hamit Tabrez (26). All three are residents of DJ Halli.

According to police, a few months ago, Ahmad, who was then a vegetable vendor on Bazaar Street in Halasuru, shifted his residence to DJ Halli. While living in Halasuru, he was publicly assaulted by two locals, Fahad and Sarfuddin, who are currently in jail in connection with a murder case. Humiliated, Ahmad held a grudge and decided to take revenge. He also wanted to reassert his influence in Halasuru and send a message to the accused about his dominance.

On July 28, a drunk Ahmad and two of his accomplices set fire to vehicles and the shutter doors of some grocery and vegetable shops, which were damaged. A CCTV camera captured the arson, where the accused were seen covering their faces with towels, the police said.

The police added that two separate cases were registered. After analysing CCTV footage and technical evidence, they arrested all three accused, and DCP (East) D Devaraj said rowdy sheets will be opened against them.