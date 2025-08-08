47 acres of Kaggadasapura Lake fixed at Rs 10.85 crore

BENGALURU: The BBMP Lake Division has fixed issues with 47 acres of Kaggadasapura Lake in CV Raman Nagar by fencing, desilting, improving the island, and clearing tanks. The project, which had been going on since 2022, cost Rs 10.85 crore.
Over the next 40 days, the waste weir and kalyani for Ganesha idol immersion will also be fixed. With this, nearly 25,000 Ganesha idols going from CV Raman Nagar to Ulsoor Lake for immersion will be reduced
The lake will also reduce flooding in some areas upstream. “This is because the water holding capacity of Kaggadasapura Lake has been increased. Silt has been removed, sewage diverted and part of the encroachment cleared. We have achieved improved water quality, developed walkways, protected shorelines, developed inlets and fenced the waterbody,” said J Nithya, Executive Engineer, BBMP Lake Division. A senior official said that only setting up of a 5-MLD Sewage Treatment Plant by the BWSSB is pending.
Kaggadasapura Lake restoration project, undertaken in 2022
Before Rejuvenation
Sewage directly entered lake
The lake bed completely polluted, covered with weeds
Debris dumped in the lake area
Silt accumulated in the lake
The storage capacity of the lake had reduced
Encroachments were seen
After Rejuvenation
No sewage entry
Most of the encroachment cleared
Polluted silt and slush removed
Water spread area increased
Water holding capacity increased
Encroachments cleared and the waterbody fenced
Slush and silt trap for inlets fixed
Peripheral and main bunds strengthened