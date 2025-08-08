47 acres of Kaggadasapura Lake fixed at Rs 10.85 crore

BENGALURU: The BBMP Lake Division has fixed issues with 47 acres of Kaggadasapura Lake in CV Raman Nagar by fencing, desilting, improving the island, and clearing tanks. The project, which had been going on since 2022, cost Rs 10.85 crore.

Over the next 40 days, the waste weir and kalyani for Ganesha idol immersion will also be fixed. With this, nearly 25,000 Ganesha idols going from CV Raman Nagar to Ulsoor Lake for immersion will be reduced

The lake will also reduce flooding in some areas upstream. “This is because the water holding capacity of Kaggadasapura Lake has been increased. Silt has been removed, sewage diverted and part of the encroachment cleared. We have achieved improved water quality, developed walkways, protected shorelines, developed inlets and fenced the waterbody,” said J Nithya, Executive Engineer, BBMP Lake Division. A senior official said that only setting up of a 5-MLD Sewage Treatment Plant by the BWSSB is pending.

Kaggadasapura Lake restoration project, undertaken in 2022

Before Rejuvenation

Sewage directly entered lake

The lake bed completely polluted, covered with weeds

Debris dumped in the lake area

Silt accumulated in the lake

The storage capacity of the lake had reduced

Encroachments were seen

After Rejuvenation

No sewage entry

Most of the encroachment cleared

Polluted silt and slush removed

Water spread area increased

Water holding capacity increased

Encroachments cleared and the waterbody fenced

Slush and silt trap for inlets fixed

Peripheral and main bunds strengthened