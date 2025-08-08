Abducted by fellow engineering student girl drinks poison; dies

BENGALURU: A 20-year-old engineering student who was battling for life after consuming poison over alleged harassment by a fellow student, died in hospital, in Kengeri on Tuesday. She was reportedly abducted on July 31. Ishwarya and Samrat were students of an engineering college on the outskirts of the city. Ishwarya was a resident of NES Badavane in Mandya, while Samrat is a resident of Sathanur.

Samrat had been pestering Ishwarya to have a relationship. He allegedly took her forcibly to his aunt’s house in Sathanur, and when she turned him down, he gave her poison. Unable to bear the harassment, she drank the poison, then called her parents and informed them that Samrat had brought her to Sathanur. It is said that on July 30, when Ishwarya left home, Samrat forced her to go with him, and kept her at his aunt’s house.

Ishwarya’s mother and brother found her near a bus stand in Sathanur, and took her to KM Doddi police station. When the police were speaking to her, she started vomiting and only then they found out that she had consumed poison, the officer said. The accused is yet to be arrested.