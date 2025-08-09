Cops attend workshop on handling animal cruelty cases in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Nearly 300 policemen attached to the Bengaluru Police Commissionerate attended a two-day workshop in the office of the City Police Commissioner on combating cruelty towards animals. The workshop was conducted by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals India (PETA India). A similar workshop was conducted for assistant directors and veterinary officers of the animal husbandry department, Bengaluru Urban, where their roles and responsibilities in investigations of cruelty, along with laws and procedures, were discussed.

The three-hour workshop’s attendees included head-constables, ASIs, SIs, and police inspectors from East, West, North, South, Central, Northeast, Southeast and Central zones of the Bengaluru City Police. The session covered key provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960; the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 (as amended in 2022); the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023; and other animal protection laws. A follow-up training session for local volunteers will be held on August 9 to further empower them with knowledge of legal procedures and tips on handling cases.

“The role of police and animal husbandry officials is vital in keeping animals safe. We commend the Bengaluru City Police and the Animal Husbandry Department, Bengaluru Urban, for their goal of cracking down on cruelty to animals. PETA India is pleased to support them in this effort,” PETA India’s Legal Advisor and Director of Cruelty Response Meet Ashar said. “Bengaluru taking a zero-tolerance stand on cruelty to animals will protect animals and society at large.”