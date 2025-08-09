Security guard murders 14-year-old nephew in Bengaluru over online game addiction

BENGALURU: A man killed his 14-year-old nephew who was addicted to online games and frequently pestered him for money. Four days after the crime, the man surrendered before the Soladevanahalli police on Thursday, who later recovered the decomposed body.

The accused has been identified as Nagaprasad (50), a security guard. The deceased, Amogha Keerthi (14), was a Class 7 student of a private school. Amogha had been living with his uncle for the past eight months in Kumbarahalli, Vinayaka Layout. His mother, Shilpa, was separated from her husband before Amogha’s birth and was living alone for the last eight months.

Victim pressured uncle for money

The police said that Amogha was addicted to online games and often used to demand money from his uncle. He had also asked for an iPhone and other items. Frustrated over his behaviour, Nagaprasad allegedly slit his throat with a kitchen knife after covering his face with clothes, around 4.30 am on Monday at their residence. After committing the murder, Nagaprasad left the body at home and went to Majestic bus stand, where he stayed in and around the premises for three days. As he had no money to survive and had lost his bag, he decided to surrender and went to the Soladevanahalli police station on Thursday night. The police inspected the house and recovered the decomposed body.

The police said that during interrogation Nagaprasad confessed that the boy was constantly pressuring him for money and had assaulted him a week before the murder as he refused to give money.

He also told the police that after the murder, he had thought of ending his life by jumping into a lake, but changed his mind later. Nagaprasad has been sent in judicial custody.