Traffic curbs in Bengaluru ahead of PM Modi’s visit

BENGALURU: Bengaluru will see traffic diversions and parking restrictions on Sunday ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to inaugurate the Yellow Metro Line. The Bengaluru Traffic Police said restrictions will be in place from 8.30 am to 12 pm. on stretches of Marenahalli Main Road, from Rajalakshmi Junction to Marenahalli 18th Main Road, from Marenahalli East End Main Road Junction to Aravind Junction. Also there will be restrictions from 9.30 am to 2.30 pm, from Silk Board towards Hosur via Electronic City Elevated Flyover and Hosur Road, from Hosur towards Bengaluru city. On roads in Electronic City Phase 1 such as Infosys Avenue, Velankani Road, and H P Avenue Road as well.

Alternative routes for vehicles coming from Rajalakshmi Junction on Marenahalli Main Road towards Jayadeva can take a left turn from Banashankari Bus Stand side via Sarakki Market Road / 9th Cross Road, proceed through I.G. Circle, R.V. Dental Junction, and reach Jayadeva via 8th Main Road – 9th Cross Road Junction. Vehicles can also reach Bannerghatta Road through Sarakki Junction via Outer Ring Road.

Vehicles coming towards Jayadeva can take proceed through I.G. Circle, R.V. Dental route, and reach Jayadeva or Bannerghatta Road via 8th Main – 9th Cross Junction.

Vehicles from East End Circle heading towards Banashankari can travel through Outer Ring Road, turn right at Sarakki Junction, and proceed towards Kanakapura Road and Banashankari. Vehicles from Hosur Road towards Kanakapura Road, Mysuru Road, and Tumakuru Road should take the Jigani Road from Bommasandra Junction and reach NICE Road via Bannerghatta Road for further travel.