Doing more with moringa

KOPPAL: This techie from Koppal quit his cushy job abroad for a noble cause -- to combat malnutrition among children in North Karnataka, which is still considered economically backward.
Born in Budagumpa village of Karatagi taluk in Koppal district, Basaiah Hiremath, a BSc computer science and post-diploma (digital communication engineering) graduate, worked with software companies such as Infosys, Cisco, Cloud Host Technologies, and Embrix Technologies in Bengaluru for a few years before moving to the US in 1998.
On a Sunday morning in 2000, Hiremath came across reports about malnutrition and undernutrition among children in his home district of Koppal when he was browsing the internet in Seattle, US. Moved by this, he decided to help people of this backward region fight malnutrition.
Hiremath used to spend more time in villages whenever he visited his hometown and study the reasons for malnutrition among children and remedies for it. Knowing the medicinal properties of moringa (drumstick), he thought of using it to help children beat malnutrition.
Initially, Hiremath dried moringa pods and ground them into a fine powder. He mixed it with water and fed the malnourished children in villages. He advised them to drink his ‘moringa juice’ daily for two months. The children showed a dramatic improvement in their health when he visited them after two months. They looked hale and healthy. The family members, who were once concerned about the health of their children, were all smiles.
Later, he expanded his research to other districts in North Karnataka after obtaining clearances from respective deputy commissioners.
Hiremath quit his high-paying job in Seattle and returned home in 2013. He purchased 30 acres of land in Gangavathi and started growing moringa saplings using organic farming methods.
Hiremath told TNSE that he first developed interest in farming when Dr Abdul Kalam, former President, visited Infosys campus in Bengaluru’s Electronics City and delivered a lecture on linking IT with agriculture and allied activities.
He launched Nandi Organic Farm House (NOFH) in 2016 at Tavaragera in Koppal district to produce nutrient-rich moringa powder for malnourished children.
NOFH became a private limited company in 2018. It has obtained organic certification from some firms in the US, Europe, Japan and India. Hiremath has invested Rs 1.2 crore so far. With international harvesting and processing technologies, his product has a shelf-life of 2.5 years. Moringa is now being exported to the US, Europe, Russia and some countries in South-East Asia.
“I conducted a thorough study of the nutritional and medicinal values of moringa. I launched NOFH in 2018. Before this, I visited villages in Koppal district and distributed moringa powder to malnourished children and anaemic adults, advising them to mix it with water and drink daily. I also provided a paste made of moringa leaves to those suffering from skin diseases,” Hiremath said. He continues his good work in villages despite his busy schedule now. He provides moringa powder free of cost to those who bring their malnourished children to his company’s office.
Dinesh Vajrabandi, a college clerk in Koppal, said Hiremath is popular in North Karnataka for his mission to help malnourished children in rural areas. For tourists visiting Koppal and Vijayanagara districts, Hiremath’s moringa farm at Tavagera is a must-go place now.