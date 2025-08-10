Doing more with moringa

KOPPAL: This techie from Koppal quit his cushy job abroad for a noble cause -- to combat malnutrition among children in North Karnataka, which is still considered economically backward.

Born in Budagumpa village of Karatagi taluk in Koppal district, Basaiah Hiremath, a BSc computer science and post-diploma (digital communication engineering) graduate, worked with software companies such as Infosys, Cisco, Cloud Host Technologies, and Embrix Technologies in Bengaluru for a few years before moving to the US in 1998.

On a Sunday morning in 2000, Hiremath came across reports about malnutrition and undernutrition among children in his home district of Koppal when he was browsing the internet in Seattle, US. Moved by this, he decided to help people of this backward region fight malnutrition.

Hiremath used to spend more time in villages whenever he visited his hometown and study the reasons for malnutrition among children and remedies for it. Knowing the medicinal properties of moringa (drumstick), he thought of using it to help children beat malnutrition.

Initially, Hiremath dried moringa pods and ground them into a fine powder. He mixed it with water and fed the malnourished children in villages. He advised them to drink his ‘moringa juice’ daily for two months. The children showed a dramatic improvement in their health when he visited them after two months. They looked hale and healthy. The family members, who were once concerned about the health of their children, were all smiles.

Later, he expanded his research to other districts in North Karnataka after obtaining clearances from respective deputy commissioners.

Hiremath quit his high-paying job in Seattle and returned home in 2013. He purchased 30 acres of land in Gangavathi and started growing moringa saplings using organic farming methods.

Hiremath told TNSE that he first developed interest in farming when Dr Abdul Kalam, former President, visited Infosys campus in Bengaluru’s Electronics City and delivered a lecture on linking IT with agriculture and allied activities.