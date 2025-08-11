And the award goes to...

When I spoke to Ashutosh Gowariker [director, and jury chairperson] over the phone and later met him in Goa, he praised Aadujeevitham. He even talked about its cinematography and compared the film to Lawrence of Arabia. However, the comments he made after the National Award announcement about the film’s quality and its adaptation were surprising. The story is adapted from literature and based on real events. When it becomes a film, changes are necessary – it must speak in the language of cinema. The justifications offered after the announcement came across as mere excuses to avoid addressing questions about the film’s exclusion.

It feels as if there was an attempt to completely erase Aadujeevitham from the conversation. This neglect goes beyond personal disregard; those with a clear understanding will recognise the politics behind this decision. It’s not just about the film not receiving an award. Even if the decision was influenced by the aftermath of Prithviraj’s L2: Empuraan (which sparked political controversy over its depiction of the Gujarat riots), we have to remember that a film is the result of the collective effort of many people. Countless individuals poured years of creative energy, hard work, and dedication into the film. To consciously overlook that effort and paint the team in a negative light is deeply unfair, especially coming from someone who is not only a director but also a chairman and an artiste associated with cinema.