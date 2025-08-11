Downpour worsens traffic during PM’s visit to Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Despite the three-day holiday and many denizens heading out for the festival, traffic in city was affected as several roads were blocked on Sunday morning, especially in the central and southern divisions, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit. Exacerbating the situation, the spell of heavy rain in the afternoon further slowed traffic.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police had issued an advisory for three locations, KSR Railway Station, Jayanagar, and Electronics City, and diverted traffic, restricting heavy vehicles from entering the city. Traffic in Electronics City was particularly affected as Hosur Road, the elevated flyover, and other stretches were closed to ensure free passage of the PM’s convoy. Police were deployed along alternative routes, and traffic wardens were also roped in for assistance.

Meanwhile, heavy afternoon showers resulted in waterlogging on several thoroughfares and underpasses, leading to slow movement of vehicles across Bengaluru. Areas affected by traffic congestion included Nagawara Junction, Thanisandra, City Market Circle, Hebbal Road, Airport Road, Hennur Road, Kuvempu Circle, Devinagar, Ramamurthynagar Signal, and Old Madras Road. Several stretches were completely waterlogged.