Queer influencer Prarthana Prasad on her new venture

Known for her rib tickling comedy reels which get millions of views, revolving around queer identity, navigating family dynamics, and being queer in Bengaluru, popular influencer Prarthana Prasad (until recently known as ‘shorthairedbrownqueer’ on Instagram), is stepping into the world of entrepreneurship. Beku Cafe Bakery and Bookstore, JP Nagar, set to open on August 12, is an amalgamation of her love for reading and baking backed by her years of experience as a chef.

Prasad hopes for the venture to become a space to foster community, within Bengaluru’s LGBTQ+ community but also anyone else in the city longing for connection. “Putting books and food together along with social events is what I thought would be the best way to foster connection and warmth between people – many of them are in a new city and mainly interact with others through social media,” Prasad explains.

She adds, “I’ve spent the last year and a half organising events centered around the queer community in Bengaluru. That and my personal content creation has given me a lot of time and opportunity to interact with the community. Having a space that’s truly open and friendly towards the queer community is definitely a big part of my intention with the space.”