Bengaluru Metro's Yellow line maiden run a big hit with commuters

BENGALURU: Ending an eight-year wait, Namma Metro’s Yellow Line opened to the public on Monday. The 19.15-km stretch connects RV Road to Bommasandra and began commercial operations with three trains running at a frequency of 25 minutes. End-to-end travel takes 32 to 35 minutes.

On its first day, the line served thousands of students, IT professionals, garment workers and factory employees among others. Many welcomed the chance to ditch private vehicles and avoid the infamous Central Silk Board traffic, saying the saved time would improve their quality of life and productivity.

TNIE took a ride on the new line to interact with commuters on its first day of operations. “With our child, travelling to the Central Silk Board is much easier on the Metro,” said Shekhar, who was accompanied by his wife and child. “The fare is far less compared to the Rs 300 we usually pay for an auto, and we don’t mind waiting 25 minutes for the train as it is easier and far more comfortable.”

“Normally, I’d take a bus and then an auto to reach Chickpete from Bommasandra, and it would take more than two hours,” said Lavanya, a resident of Bommasandra. “Now, with the Metro, I can get there in under an hour, it’s a game-changer for connectivity.”