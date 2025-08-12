Key is to let to team shine first, says Hockey team vice captain Hardik Singh

I think we are back to how we were ahead of the Paris Olympics last year,” says star midfielder Hardik Singh during a quick chat after what has been an unusual day for the Indian hockey team – they’ve just finished playing a casual game of Kabaddi with the Gujarat Giants at the Sports Authority of India grounds – a day before they board flights to Australia to compete in a four-match series. He adds, “Everyone has been focusing on their diet and physical form. We’ve had to keep in mind that Australia plays very physical matches and their mindset is really strong – we need to match that.”

Having won the 2022 Asian Games and scored a bronze at the last two Olympics, the last few years have been big for the Indian men’s field hockey team, which Singh has been vice-captaining since 2023. Reflecting on his personal growth as a leader, the Arjuna awardee says, “I’ve seen many captains in my junior and senior term years like PR Sreejesh, Manpreet Singh and Harmanpreet Singh, so I’ve learnt what happens in captaincy and how to treat juniors – appreciating them can really raise confidence and boost the game. But in this team, we don’t need a single leader, but five to six in every match who can show the team how things are to be done.”

On leading alongside captain Harmanpreet Singh, he notes that it’s all about balance. “I know him from a very long time on and off the field. We have that kind of friendship where, inside the field, I know sometimes I can be aggressive and he can be a little cool, or the other way round. You always need that combination for the team,” he says.

While the nation celebrated the team’s bronze win at last year’s Paris Olympics, Singh considers it a loss, saying, “In my view, we may have won a medal, but we didn’t win the semi-final. The feeling of winning gold is something

else. I’m not saying I’m sad but this is how you get competitiveness in an athlete, how you learn and improve – by asking more from yourself.”

How does he overcome losses like this? The key is to stay grounded. “I’m still learning how to overcome disappointment but I’ve been getting better. The key is to keep going. You should never take a loss to your heart and a win to your head,” shares Singh.

With the 2026 World Cup right around the corner, and the team set to play in the Hero Asia Cup, which is a world cup qualifier within a week of the Australia tour, Singh eyes the top prize. He sees it as a personal comeback as well as one for the team. “In my first World Cup, I was an amateur and in the second, I got injured and didn’t get a chance to play. However, the most important thing is to let the team shine first, and win this World Cup,” Singh adds.