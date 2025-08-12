Love is Love : Writer Sreejith Sreekumar talks about his film Adoption

Very often, subjects like adoption are either tiptoed around or wrapped only in sentimentality, but very rarely are they explored with sensitivity and honesty. That’s where writer Sreejith Sreekumar brings his internationally acclaimed short film, Adoption, a poignant exploration of the complexities of parenthood, identity and social judgment.

“Parents should have the right to make decisions – if they want to adopt a child, it should be their choice and not the society’s,” he shares, adding, “I knew making a film like Adoption would be the better way to help people understand the legalities of the process involved – the right and the wrong.”

Through the film, inspired by The Silent Child, a British sign language short film, Sreekumar sought to join the conversation, one that doesn’t shy away from the emotionally stirring journey intertwined with legal undertones. “I felt the emotional attachment to the kid and the caretaker in the film [The Silent Child]. So, I thought of implementing the same thing differently,” he says, adding how parenthood is beyond bloodlines: “Adoption felt like the perfect way to address the idea of what it truly means to be a parent, which is to understand the child and to believe in love”.