Love is Love : Writer Sreejith Sreekumar talks about his film Adoption

Very often, subjects like adoption are either tiptoed around or wrapped only in sentimentality, but very rarely are they explored with sensitivity and honesty. That’s where writer Sreejith Sreekumar brings his internationally acclaimed short film, Adoption, a poignant exploration of the complexities of parenthood, identity and social judgment.
“Parents should have the right to make decisions – if they want to adopt a child, it should be their choice and not the society’s,” he shares, adding, “I knew making a film like Adoption would be the better way to help people understand the legalities of the process involved – the right and the wrong.”
Through the film, inspired by The Silent Child, a British sign language short film, Sreekumar sought to join the conversation, one that doesn’t shy away from the emotionally stirring journey intertwined with legal undertones. “I felt the emotional attachment to the kid and the caretaker in the film [The Silent Child]. So, I thought of implementing the same thing differently,” he says, adding how parenthood is beyond bloodlines: “Adoption felt like the perfect way to address the idea of what it truly means to be a parent, which is to understand the child and to believe in love”.
Adoption follows a heart-wrenching journey of Angela (played by Natasha Lockhart), a nurse longing to become a mother, and the emotional weight she carries as she faces societal expectations and confronts personal loss in the process of adopting Love (portrayed by Ariella Neilly). As she navigates these turmoils, including her husband’s reluctance to adoption, Sreekumar tries to mirror real-life societal scenarios. “We’re often bound by society’s definitions of family and identity, but it’s about seeing things from your own eyes and making the right decisions. The consequences will also depend on the people’s decisions, Sreekumar notes.
Shot entirely in Northern Ireland while he was pursuing a short course there, Adoption reflects Sreejith’s eye for authenticity. “Finding locations – houses, coffee shops, even casting children was not easy, but with the help of local and Indian friends in Belfast, we managed to pull off the project,” he shares.
Looking ahead, Sreekumar hopes the world will be a better place to embrace topics like these with more understanding. “I wish people could spend more time with others to understand situations. Even if there is one person to listen, it will be a greater help. It’s all about getting to know the world better,” he stresses.
While his work has found recognition globally, Sreekumar, who visits Bengaluru often, dreams of working in the Kannada film industry in the future.