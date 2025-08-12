Ranya Rao gold smuggling case: Ramachandra Rao gets posting after five months

BENGALURU: Nearly five months after being sent on compulsory leave following the arrest of his stepdaughter in a gold smuggling case, senior IPS officer K Ramachandra Rao was posted as Director General of Police (DGP), Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE), on Monday.

Rao’s stepdaughter and actress, Ranya Rao (34), was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on March 3, 2025, for allegedly smuggling gold from Dubai. She was found carrying 14.2 kg of foreign-origin gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore. During the inquiry, it was revealed that Ranya had allegedly been misusing police escorts to evade customs checks and exit through the airport.

In March, he was questioned by a State government-appointed inquiry committee, led by Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta, to probe his role in the case. At the time of his compulsory leave, Ramachandra was serving as Chairman and Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation