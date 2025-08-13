A'dora'bly 25: B'lureans revisit fond memories of Dora the Explorer as the show turns 25

Wearing a simple yet iconic pink tee and orange shorts, seven-year-old Dora navigated forests, crossed bridges, and scaled mountains with her cheerful sidekick Boots, the monkey, sharing the joy of adventure and solving countless puzzles on her way.

They walked into sitting rooms across the world 25 years ago and instantly clicked with audiences, becoming a core memory of every childhood.

Dora the Explorer first premiered in the United States on August 14, 2000. The show’s USP was its perfect blend of adventure and learning, which is both timeless and universal. Dora took out at least a zillion trips – all with just a backpack, a map and friends like you and me!

The curious, fearlessly spirited Latina explorer has undoubtedly left an indelible mark on many young minds, which is why even after it last aired in 2019 (initially 2014, with the final six episodes aired between July 7 and August 9, 2019), many still fondly rewatch the show, rekindling nostalgia. “I still remember the joy of sitting in front of the TV, waiting for Dora to ask her famous question: ‘Where is it?’ The excitement would bubble up inside me, and I’d jump up, pointing right at the screen with all the enthusiasm I could gather,” recalls Aaron Alexander, an aspiring actor, adding, “It was almost as if Dora could see me, and, for a moment, I was part of her world, helping her solve puzzles and find hidden treasures.”

From the title track to the engaging episodes, Dora is a memory many still hold dear. “As a child, I used to look at Dora as my own. I was glued to the television, it was a morning ritual while eating breakfast, before rushing to school,” Vasudha Sharma, 22, a student, fondly reminisces.

For Pavithra Prabhu, copywriter who grew up watching the series, Dora inspired her to become self-reliant. “Growing up, I wanted to be more like Dora, as independent as her, to travel with my friends, and simply take one challenge at a time in life,” she shares.