A'dora'bly 25: B'lureans revisit fond memories of Dora the Explorer as the show turns 25

Wearing a simple yet iconic pink tee and orange shorts, seven-year-old Dora navigated forests, crossed bridges, and scaled mountains with her cheerful sidekick Boots, the monkey, sharing the joy of adventure and solving countless puzzles on her way.
They walked into sitting rooms across the world 25 years ago and instantly clicked with audiences, becoming a core memory of every childhood.
Dora the Explorer first premiered in the United States on August 14, 2000. The show’s USP was its perfect blend of adventure and learning, which is both timeless and universal. Dora took out at least a zillion trips – all with just a backpack, a map and friends like you and me!
The curious, fearlessly spirited Latina explorer has undoubtedly left an indelible mark on many young minds, which is why even after it last aired in 2019 (initially 2014, with the final six episodes aired between July 7 and August 9, 2019), many still fondly rewatch the show, rekindling nostalgia. “I still remember the joy of sitting in front of the TV, waiting for Dora to ask her famous question: ‘Where is it?’ The excitement would bubble up inside me, and I’d jump up, pointing right at the screen with all the enthusiasm I could gather,” recalls Aaron Alexander, an aspiring actor, adding, “It was almost as if Dora could see me, and, for a moment, I was part of her world, helping her solve puzzles and find hidden treasures.”
From the title track to the engaging episodes, Dora is a memory many still hold dear. “As a child, I used to look at Dora as my own. I was glued to the television, it was a morning ritual while eating breakfast, before rushing to school,” Vasudha Sharma, 22, a student, fondly reminisces.
For Pavithra Prabhu, copywriter who grew up watching the series, Dora inspired her to become self-reliant. “Growing up, I wanted to be more like Dora, as independent as her, to travel with my friends, and simply take one challenge at a time in life,” she shares.
Fast forward to 2025, the show’s legacy still lives on through the new generation, amidst films that were released re-imagining her character and many other newly-themed animated series which appeared later. Ramyashree Raj, a campus manager, still watches the show with her two-year-old niece. “It feels like reliving my childhood but with double the joy. Whenever the title song plays, she excitedly says ‘Dora!’ She loves Boots so much that once, when she saw a real monkey, she said, ‘It’s Boots!’,” she shares.
Just like Dora, Boots remains a best-loved character for many Dora the Explorer fans. “Boots was always my favourite with those signature red boots and infectious smile. He was Dora’s loyal companion, who was always ready to cheer her on. He was not only funny and adventurous, but he also brought out the best in her. His enthusiasm matched mine whenever I joined in on their journey from my living room,” Alexander explains.
Raj adds, “He is energetic and kind. He is that loyal friend who’s always ready to help without complaining.” But what makes Dora the Explorer still a widely popular show? The credit goes to the show’s interactive, educational approach and, of course, the accessibility, thanks to the makers who gave their nod to air the show in over 150 countries and translated it into 30 languages. “While other cartoons focus on stories and characters, Dora the Explorer mainly emphasised on interaction with the audience, and we did respond to Dora when she asked the questions,” says Yaalini R, 24. Sharma adds, “Dora promotes physical activities and exploration in children through adventures and the portrayal of the character Swiper, the fox, has a moral on stealing which made my childhood active”.