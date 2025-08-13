Bengaluru Metro commuters in a muddle over two Yellow Line station names

BENGALURU: Just a day after the much-awaited Metro Yellow Line between RV Road and Bommasandra started operations on Monday, commuters are already calling for urgent corrections to station names, citing ticketing errors and travel delays.

The confusion centres around two stations: Electronics City and Infosys Foundation Konappana Agrahara. The names, passengers said, do not match the common understanding or BMTC bus stop names. BMTC’s ‘Konappana Agrahara’ stop corresponds to ‘Electronics City’ in the Metro, while BMTC’s ‘Electronics City’ stop is called ‘Infosys Foundation Konappana Agrahara’ in the Metro.

“Day 2 Yellow line RV road to Infosys station was a breeze, 30 mins! However, there’s a lot of confusion among 2 station names, Electronics city & Infosys foundation Konappana Agrahara station, ideally it should be swapped (sic),” commuter Shilpa Rao posted.

Another passenger, Shailesh S Poojary, said the discrepancy not only confuses commuters but also causes “identity loss” for well-known locations. “BMTC stop Konappana Agrahara is named Electronic City in metro, and BMTC stop Electronic City is named Infosys Foundation Konappana Agrahara in metro. This creates confusion & identity loss (sic),” he posted on social media.

While many hailed the 30-minute travel time from RV Road to Infosys station as a game-changer, passengers said the station name confusion dampens the experience. With more people expected to use the Yellow Line in the coming weeks, regular users are urging Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) to act swiftly.

Yellow Line feeder services

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) on Tuesday rolled out feeder bus services to improve first- and last-mile connectivity for the newly launched Yellow Line. Inaugurated by Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, the service will run 96 daily trips with 12 buses covering six stations -- Hosur Road, Beretena Agrahara, Electronics City, Infosys Foundation Konappana Agrahara, Hebbagodi and Bommasandra.

BMTC said the initiative will ease commuter travel in the tech corridor.