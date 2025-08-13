Council members: Send stray dogs to shelters

BENGALURU: The Legislative Council on Tuesday witnessed uproar over the menace of stray dogs in Chikkamagaluru district. Raising the issue, JDS MLC Bhoje Gowda highlighted the problems faced by people of Chikkamagaluru city and other places of the district because of stray dogs. The state government must file a petition before the Supreme Court, seeking its directive to end the menace, he said.

He said when he was Chikkamagaluru municipality chairman, 2,800 stray dogs were fed poisoned meat (before the SC order against cruelty to animals) and the dead canines were buried in a coconut farm.

Gowda said with the increase in the number of stray dogs, leopards now frequent urban areas looking for them. People face threats not only from stray dogs, but also from leopards.

“Children of judges, ministers and legislators, who travel by cars and other vehicles, may not be affected. But children from poor families, who walk to schools, face the danger of being attacked by stray dogs. The menace is prevalent even in Bengaluru’s Cubbon Park,” he said.

Echoing similar views, other members said stray dogs should be sent to animal shelters and encourage animal lovers to adopt them.

In reply, Municipal Administration Minister Rahim Khan said vaccination camps under the animal birth control programme are held in the affected areas. Such camps will be held in Chikkamagaluru soon and action will be taken to relocate the stray dogs from the city.