Delayed relief to kin of martyrs: 31 cases filed

BENGALURU: Since many dependents of martyrs and ex-servicemen are still waiting for government benefits even after decades, the two Upa Lokayuktas on Tuesday filed 31 suo motu complaints—one for each district. This aims to push the state to deliver the promised support.

A first-of-its-kind massive joint action was taken by the Upa Lokayuktas- Justice K N Phaneendra and Justice B Veerappa ahead of the 79th Independence Day celebrations.

Speaking to TNIE, Justice Phaneendra, Upa Lokayukta-1, in charge of 15 districts, said the move aims to support families of those who sacrificed their lives for the nation, after receiving multiple complaints about martyrs’ and ex-servicemen’s families struggling to get their due benefits.

Justice Veerappa, Upa Lokayukta-2, in charge of 16 districts, said, “We are safe because of the soldiers who are shedding blood on the border. Despite laws being brought to facilitate certain benefits to them, neither have they been given land nor a site, which amounts to maladministration under the Karnataka Lokayukta Act, he said. The Upa Lokayuktas have fixed the responsibility to the Assistant Commissioners of all districts to ensure that all the reports are submitted by September 24. Further, the copies of the suomoto complaints have been marked to the Deputy Commissioners, and also to the Additional Chief Secretary of the Revenue Department.

Upa Lokayuktas cited cases like Geetha B C, from Mandya, who hasn’t received benefits 20 years after her husband’s death, and N K Lalithambika from Tumakuru, who’s been fighting for land promised to her 50 years ago.

Details sought from each tahsildar

How many ex-servicemen are there in each taluk

How many were martyred while in service

How many of them have been provided statutory relief, benefits

How many of them were allotted land or site under Karnataka Land Grant Rules, 1969

How many applications have been received, approved, pending

If no benefits are given, reasons must be given along with the explanation by the tahsildars