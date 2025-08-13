Did BBMP ignore DULT’s concerns on Tunnel Road?

BENGALURU: The Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT), secretariat to the Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA), in its review report, raised concern over traffic projections in the BBMP’s feasibility study report for the proposed Tunnel Road project, warning that the current forecasting method is “rudimentary” and risks overestimating demand.

The BBMP had submitted the feasibility study report of the proposed North-South corridor in July 2024, for review and approval by BMLTA. In its review submitted in November 2024, DULT noted that the Average Annual Daily Traffic (AADT) estimates failed to consider the impact of several ongoing and planned mobility projects. These include Metro Phase 2A and 2B connectivity from Central Silk Board to Hebbal and the airport Phase 3 and 3A lines overlapping with the Tunnel Road’s alignment and the suburban rail network linking Chikkabanavara-Baiyappanahalli and Heelalige-Rajankunte.

The upcoming Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR), Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) and Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) plans were also ignored.

DULT recommended the use of scientific travel demand models that account for the cross-impact of such projects, ensuring realistic demand estimation before proceeding. The review had given 14 observations and recommendations that highlight the gaps involved in the project.

Satya Arikutharam, an independent mobility expert, said, “The feasibility study did not conduct any meaningful traffic studies or modelling. In fact, BBMP hastily removed the flawed final feasibility report from its website in April 2025. What were they trying to hide?”

“The government should enquire as to how BBMP proceeded to detailed project report (DPR) work without waiting for or addressing DULT’s serious observations. The feasibility study is a planning scam that needs to be uncovered,” he added.

“Ignoring the impact of upcoming new sanctioned Metro services in the next two-three years as well as BSRP, which includes a dedicated corridor between the heart of the city and the airport terminal, is indeed an extremely serious lapse,” said Rajkumar Dugar, founder of Citizens for Citizens (C4C).

“Major benefits of freeing the roads will happen by drastically and quickly improving all three modes of public transport -- bus, metro and rail. A massive project like Tunnel Road being handled in such a unilateral manner is against the interests of the city,” he added.