Kumar Sanu's romance replay in Bengaluru

Kumar Sanu, the voice synonymous with romance, brought an unforgettable evening to life in Bengaluru with his recent concert that left the audience swaying to every note. Held at Phoenix Market City, Whitefield, the event celebrated nostalgia, melody, and timeless love songs that defined an entire generation. From the moment he stepped on stage, Sanu’s presence radiated warmth and charm, instantly connecting with fans across age groups. The setlist was a heartfelt journey through the golden era of Bollywood, with each track reminding the crowd why his voice remains etched in the hearts of millions.
Songs like Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga stood out as powerful odes to women, capturing both the innocence and depth of love. With every note, he revived cherished memories and reminded the audience of a time when love was poetic.
As the night’s magic settled, CE caught up with the legendary singer for a quick chat about his music and memories.
I’ve lived my life by certain principles, and those still inspire me. One is to help the poor, and the other is to never lie. These are a part of who I am. I’m very straightforward, which sometimes creates problems, but I’m proud of these values. I believe they are my strengths, and a good way to stay grounded.
Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye, Jab Koi Mushkil Pad Jaye... the lyrics of this song are so powerful that you can sing it for anyone, whether it’s a lover, a child, or your parents. It fits every situation. And I feel lucky that legendary lyricist Indeevar wrote it, and I had the opportunity to sing it.
If you look at it, the actor who justified my voice the most was Rishi Kapoor, and then Shah Rukh Khan. Others have done it too, of course, but I think these two brought out my voice the best on screen.
It feels really good. Whenever I’ve performed here, people have always been calm, but there’s a unique kind of enthusiasm in them when it comes to music. They truly enjoy and understand music. And of course, every province in the South has a rich legacy of music, dance, and art. So, coming here and performing is always a special experience. It feels good.