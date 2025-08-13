Kumar Sanu's romance replay in Bengaluru

Kumar Sanu, the voice synonymous with romance, brought an unforgettable evening to life in Bengaluru with his recent concert that left the audience swaying to every note. Held at Phoenix Market City, Whitefield, the event celebrated nostalgia, melody, and timeless love songs that defined an entire generation. From the moment he stepped on stage, Sanu’s presence radiated warmth and charm, instantly connecting with fans across age groups. The setlist was a heartfelt journey through the golden era of Bollywood, with each track reminding the crowd why his voice remains etched in the hearts of millions.

Songs like Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga stood out as powerful odes to women, capturing both the innocence and depth of love. With every note, he revived cherished memories and reminded the audience of a time when love was poetic.

As the night’s magic settled, CE caught up with the legendary singer for a quick chat about his music and memories.