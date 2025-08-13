Manager held for stealing jewels from employer’s house in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Jayanagar police arrested a 40-year-old granite company manager and recovered over 1kg of stolen gold, and 1kg of silver ornaments worth Rs 89 lakh.

The accused, KC Karthik, a resident of Thygarajanagar, was working as a manager with 67-year-old Ashoak Parasrampuriya, a resident of Jayanagar 8th Block near Sangam Circle, for 20 years. The accused has reportedly stolen over 2kg of gold ornaments, Rs 9 lakh in cash, along with other valuables worth about Rs 1.68 crore, over a span of eight years.

The incident first came to light in November last year. The businessman had assumed that the ornaments must have been kept somewhere safe. Again, ornaments were found missing in June 2025. Since nobody was taking responsibility, the businessman fixed a secret camera inside the cupboard that recorded the manager stealing ornaments, and the businessman filed a complaint on July 27, suspecting his manager and two housemaids.

“The complainant had also given the manager a spare key to the house when they had gone out of town. The accused started stealing gold ornaments and biscuits. He had stolen around 1,000 small-sized gold biscuits and 17 gold chains,” said an officer.