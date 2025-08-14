Bengaluru all set to celebrate Independence Day

BENGALURU: Bengaluru is all set to host the Independence Day celebrations at the Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground on Friday. The district administration, along with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), has made all necessary arrangements for the event.

Addressing a joint press conference in Bengaluru on Wednesday, BBMP Chief Commissioner Maheswar Rao M, Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner Jagadeesha G shared the details of the arrangements made. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will hoist the national flag at 9 am before reviewing the parade and the receiving guard of honour. After that, he will deliver the Independence Day speech.

This year, 650 students from BBMP Composite PU College, Herohalli, will present a cultural programme ‘Swatantra Sangramada Veera Kannadathiyaru’, which is themed around the gallant role played by women from Karnataka in the freedom struggle. Besides, 500 students of PU College in Sheshadripuram will showcase an act on ‘Five guarantees of the Karnataka Government’. Also, 253 staff and officers of the Karnataka Police Band will perform. As many as 35 platoons (1,150 people) of various armed forces such as KSRP, CRPF, BSF, CAR, Goa Police, dog squad among others will be taking part in the parade. Around 8,000 passes have been issued and elaborate security arrangements are in place for the celebrations.

Police personnel have been deployed at the venue for the past 15 days, with increased checks at hotels and lodges. In case of assistance, the public can contact the Bengaluru City Police by dialling 112.

Due to Security reasons, all invitees are requested to be seated before 8.30am.