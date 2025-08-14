BESCOM assistant engineer molested, robbed at Bengaluru PG

BENGALURU: A 30-year-old BESCOM assistant engineer was molested and robbed of her two mobile phones by an unidentified knife-wielding miscreant at her room in a ladies paying guest accommodation at Judicial Layout on Monday. The incident happened between 3 pm and 3.30 pm, when the victim was in her room on the third floor of Shivas Ladies PG in Judicial Layout. After hearing somebody knocking on the door, she opened, assuming it to be somebody from the PG.

The man pushed her inside threatening her at knife point and closed the door. After molesting her, he asked her to remove her gold bangles. As she was unable to remove, the accused asked her to give him money.

She asked him to take money from her vanity bag that was on the bed. When the accused turned to take the bag, she pushed him and ran inside the bathroom and locked herself. When she started screaming for help, the accused took her two mobile phones that were on the bed and fled. The victim had joined the PG a fortnight back.

The victim informed the matter to the police immediately and filed a complaint.

“The police found both the mobile phones of the victim in a bush next to the PG. We suspect that the accused had thrown the phones and escaped. The accused must have observed the movements of the victim. The phones, including one iPhone, are worth about Rs 1.05 lakh. We are checking the CCTVs of the PG and in the vicinity to get leads,” said the police.

“The accused is yet to be arrested,” VJ Sajeeth, DCP (North East) said. The Yelahanka police have registered a case.