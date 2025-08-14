Charred body found inside van in OMBR Layout in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The charred body of an unidentified man was found inside a school van that caught fire in OMBR Layout in the city on Tuesday around 10.15 pm.

The cause of the fire is not known. Personnel from the fire and emergency services department found the charred body inside the van after dousing the fire.

Van owner Arun is said to have parked the vehicle near the fire station at OMBR Layout a few months ago. He was not using the van and wanted to sell it.

The police, however, are not ruling out the possibility of foul play. They suspect that the deceased, aged around 40, used to sleep inside the van. A pillow, mat and beedi butts were found inside the van. “Arun has been asked to furnish documents of the van. Since the door lock was not working, local youths used to drink and smoke inside the van.

Immediately after the fire broke out, personnel from the fire and emergency services department rushed to the spot and doused the blaze. Investigation is on to ascertain the reasons for the fire outbreak,” said a police officer.

Ramamurthynagar Nagar police have registered a case of unnatural death.