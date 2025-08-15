Dalit youth dies by suicide, alleges cop assault, caste abuse in Bengaluru

CHIKKAMAGALURU : A Dalit youth from Samse village in Kalasa taluk died by suicide after alleging police assault and caste abuse by Kudremukh police personnel. The deceased, Nagesh of Bastigadde, hanged himself on Wednesday.

In a complaint filed earlier at Kudremukh police station, Nagesh had accused constable Siddesh of thrashing him and hurling casteist slurs on July 15. According to the complaint, Nagesh was returning in his autorickshaw around 10.30 pm when he saw Siddesh and two locals standing on the road with their vehicle parked across it.

Using his mobile phone torch to navigate, Nagesh approached them, prompting Siddesh to suspect he was filming them drinking alcohol. The constable allegedly assaulted and abused him. Instead of acting on his complaint, police registered a counter-case against Nagesh, accusing him of obstructing a public servant on duty.

His autorickshaw and pesticide sprayer were seized, though he later secured bail. Relatives said Nagesh was not financially sound enough to retrieve his vehicle and feared further police harassment.

In his death note, Nagesh accused Siddesh of torture and named PSI Adarsh for failing to act on his complaint. Following his death, his relatives staged a protest demanding the dismissal of Siddesh and Adarsh and compensation of Rs 50 lakh for the bereaved family.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)